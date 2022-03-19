Everyone wants change — Someone was panhandling in front of a store on Woodside Road in Redwood City and disrupting customers so they received a citation for trespassing, it was reported 10:19 a.m. Sunday, March. 6.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for malicious mischief at Francisco Zaragoza Road Service on A Street, it was reported 1:09 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported at La Quinta Motor Inn on Airport Boulevard 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported on the corner of Cymbidium Circle and Hibiscus Drive 1:53 p.m Monday, March 7 but was gone on arrival.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for Narcotics at Travelodge Hotel on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 12:03 a.m. Sunday, March 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on the corner of West Orange Avenue and A Street, it was reported 2:38 a.m. Saturday, March 5.
