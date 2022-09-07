Casey Jones? — A man wearing a hockey mask and black jacket was asking passersby for change on Bridgepointe Parkway in San Mateo. He was carrying a knife behind his back, it was reported 8:26 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
SAN MATEO
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Rediscover San Mateo Community Fest! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires September 15, 2022, so sign up today!
Casey Jones? — A man wearing a hockey mask and black jacket was asking passersby for change on Bridgepointe Parkway in San Mateo. He was carrying a knife behind his back, it was reported 8:26 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
SAN MATEO
Battery. Someone attacked an elderly San Mateo man while he was taking groceries out of his trunk on South Grant Street, it was reported 9:17 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
City ordinance violation. A man in a white and blue basketball jersey urinated on a lawn on Bahia Street, then drove away in a gray Infiniti sedan, it was reported 2:37 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
Disturbance. Two people started a physical fight on East Third Avenue, it was reported 10:09 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
Drunk driver. A silver minivan crashed on the corner of College Avenue and Humboldt Street, the driver veered off the road due to intoxication, it was reported 2:19 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Dirk van Ulden said:
Ms. Jordan - why not get the same job in the East Bay where they pay more and you don't have to commute?
Dirk van Ulden said:
Mike Caggiano said:
Mike Harris said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.