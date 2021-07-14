That’s a trashy thing to do: A woman was stealing mail and stuffing it into garbage bags from houses on Roosevelt Avenue in Redwood City, it was reported 7:36 a.m. Friday, July 2.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. A vehicle on Williams Lane was rummaged through, but nothing was taken, it was reported 12:01 p.m. Sunday, June 27.
Vehicle theft. A vehicle, with the keys probably in it, was taken from Williams Lane, it was reported 8:37 a.m. Sunday, June 27.
Shoplifting. Two people on Edgewater Boulevard took some items and fled in a vehicle, it was reported at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
ID theft. A man on Celestial Lane was alerted that someone was trying to buy a car using his identity, it was reported at 1:48 p.m. Friday, June 25.
Petty theft. Someone’s unlocked vehicle on Triton Park Lane was entered, it was reported at 1:24 p.m. Friday, June 25.
Fraud. Someone fell victim to a phishing email and lost $47,838 through a wire transfer, it was reported 4:38 p.m. Thursday, June 24.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a car on Mainsail Court, it was reported at 2:16 p.m. Thursday, June 24.
SAN CARLOS
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot on the 1000 block of East San Carlos Avenue between Thursday, June 24 and Friday, June 25.
Burglary. Someone entered a home on the 1800 block of White Oak Way between 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, and 1:50 a.m. Thursday, June 24, and stole a laptop and rechargeable computer. The property was valued at $1,240 and was located the next day after the burglar dropped a backpack containing the two items as they fled from the police.
Citation. A Hayward resident was issued a citation after they entered a retail store on the 1200 block of San Carlos Avenue Wednesday, June 23, and took merchandise valued at $9.82.
