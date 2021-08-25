Time to face the music: A man was blasting music in a parking lot on East Hillsdale Boulevard in Foster City and was arrested after he was found to have a no bail felony warrant, it was reported 11:57 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
BURLINGAME
Malicious mischief. Someone smashed a vehicle’s window on Carolan Avenue, it was reported 3:52 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
Threats. Someone reported receiving harassing text messages on Cadillac Way, it was reported 10:58 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
Arrest. Someone hit a Burlingame resident with a tree branch and was arrested on California Drive, it was reported 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Petty theft. Someone stole from an unlocked vehicle on Cadillac Way, it was reported 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Malicious mischief. Someone egged a vehicle on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 12:32 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Residential burglary. Someone stole a package from the common area of an apartment building on Bayswater Avenue, it was reported 5:08 p.m. Monday Aug. 9.
Juvenile problem. Someone reported juveniles climbing onto a roof on Summit Drive, it was reported 4:51 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
BELMONT
Hit-and-run. Someone hit and damaged a city sign on Old County Road, it was reported 4:37 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
Animal call. Someone reported a dead buck on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 8:41 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Suspicious circumstance. Someone walking a dog saw a vehicle that seemed to have been broken into on Wooster Avenue, it was reported 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for burglary on Francis Avenue, it was reported 1:39 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
Animal call. Someone reported seeing an injured deer on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:02 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
Hazard. Someone reported seeing a low hanging wire and asked for the fire department to check if it would become a fire hazard on Belmont Canyon Road, it was reported 9:44 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
