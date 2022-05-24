Just wanted to sleep it off: Someone was arrested for narcotics at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries on El Camino Real in South San Francisco, it was reported 11:19 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.

FOSTER CITY

Commercial burglary. Someone stole from a business on Metro Center Boulevard and also a work van, it was reported 3:18 a.m. Monday, May 9.

Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Matsonia Drive, it was reported 11:58 a.m. Sunday, May 8.

Arrest. Someone on the East Hillsdale Boulevard was arrested for driving under the influence, it was reported 2:46 a.m. Saturday, May 7.

Fraud. Someone on Duck Court lost $1,500 in gift cards via fraud, it was reported 9:12 p.m. Friday, May 6.

HALF MOON BAY

Citation. Someone on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue was cited for having three active misdemeanor warrants, it was reported 5:28 p.m. Sunday, May 8.

Arrested. Someone on the 100 block of San Mateo Road was arrested for public intoxication and trespassing, it was reported 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.

Arrest. Someone on Poplar Street was arrested for driving under the influence of both narcotics and alcohol it was reported 6:58 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

SAN CARLOS

Citation. A woman on the 600 block of El Camino Real was cited for driving in violation of her license restrictions, it was reported 10:09 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

Cited. A man on the 600 block of El Camino Real was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 10:21 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

