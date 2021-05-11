Ain’t nobody here but us chickens: A Foster City resident let his chickens loose in Shad Park on Shad Court and was advised by an officer to keep their chickens contained, it was reported at 4:04 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was contacted by police for suspicious activity on Alameda de las Pulgas and arrested, it was reported at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole an older model pickup truck with a rack on top of it on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:25 a.m. Monday, May 3.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle at the intersection of Village Drive and Geraldine Way, it was reported at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
Theft. Someone stole a bicycle from the back of a vehicle parked in a driveway on North Road, it was reported at 10:58 a.m. Sunday, May 2.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on Chess Drive, it was reported at 9:26 p.m. Monday, May 3.
ID theft. Someone stole a Foster City resident’s ID on Sunfish Court, it was reported at 10:26 a.m. Monday, May 3.
Burglary. Someone stole tools from a vehicle’s locked toolbox on Pilgrim Drive, it was reported at 7:32 a.m. Monday, May 3.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported at 1:31 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.