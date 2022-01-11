Gary Numan? — Someone was heard yelling about cars on Broadway in Burlingame, it was reported 5:58 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. Someone refused to pay a $100 check on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
Malicious mischief. Someone saw a group of juveniles tagging walls on the corner of San Mateo and Huntington avenues, it was reported 5:52 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
Malicious mischief. Someone’s tires were slashed Acacia Avenue, it was reported 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
Disturbance. Someone harassed employees on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:29 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
Malicious mischief. Someone smashed an emergency glass door with a rock on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:37 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
BURLINGAME
Malicious mischief. Someone broke a vehicle’s window on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 8:26 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
Juvenile problem. Someone requested advice in regards to bullying Bellevue Avenue, it was reported 5:49 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
Municipal code violation. Someone was using a leaf blower on Clarendon Road, it was reported 2:32 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
Petty theft. Someone stole a vehicle’s license plate on Bellevue Avenue, it was reported 10:34 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
