Chilly reception — A hotel guest requested a refund because when they turned on the heater there was a burning smell and the front office wasn’t giving it to them at Shoreway Road in Belmont, it was reported at 2:29 a.m. Tuesday, July 26.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for loitering in the parking lot since 5 a.m. with a shopping cart filled with bicycle parts on Arguello Street, it was reported 7:21 a.m. Thursday, July 28.
Petty theft. Someone stole a cellphone from the table on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:28 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
Battery. A man was in a physical fight with his brother on Howland Street, it was reported 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.
Disturbance. A man was being verbally aggressive to other passengers on the train and said he was going to shoot them, it occurred on James Avenue and was reported 9:16 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.
