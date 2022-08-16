Not worth the gamble — Three people stole California Lottery tickets and money from a liquor store after breaking through its front window. It occurred on the 1300 block of El Camino Real in Millbrae and it was reported 3:39 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Grand theft. Someone stole a bike from a balcony on Woodside Road, it was reported 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a blue Toyota and stole a passport and other legal documents on Bair Island Road, it was reported 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a white Chrysler minivan and stole a computer bag on Redwood Shores Parkway, it was reported 8:58 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from Redwood Avenue, it was reported 10:47 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a white Toyota Corolla from El Camino Real, it was reported 3:22 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
