No sale: Someone stole a cash register from a store on Mitten Road in Burlingame, it was reported at 8:29 a.m. Wednesday, April 7.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Tools were stolen from a truck on Davis Drive, it was reported at 7:09 a.m. Tuesday, April 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for domestic violence on Anza Boulevard, it was reported at 2:28 p.m. Monday, April 5.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Carmelita Avenue, it was reported at 9:43 a.m. Monday, April 5.
Suspicious person. Someone was looking into vehicles on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 1:33 p.m. Sunday, April 4.
Petty theft. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:51 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
Grand theft. A bicycle was stolen from the intersection of Rhinette Avenue and California Drive, it was reported at 4:26 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Balboa Avenue, it was reported at 7:06 a.m. Friday, April 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 4:44 p.m. Thursday, April 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.