Seafood, take food: Someone in a long-sleeved shirt and blue pants stole two bags of shrimp from a store on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 6:55 p.m. Sunday, April 4.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Someone ransacked two vehicles on Waterbury Lane overnight and stole a power bank and coins valued at $20, it was reported at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday, April 6.
Petty theft. Someone stole a wallet containing $200 from a vehicle on Portsmouth Lane, it was reported at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday, April 6.
Unclassified. Someone reported that a former employees stole a significant amount of confidential and proprietary data on Lincoln Center Drive, it was reported at 12:57 p.m. Monday, April 5.
Burglary. Someone stole two bikes from a locked bike locker on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, April 4.
Vehicle theft. A vehicle was stolen on Gull Avenue, it was reported at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, April 4.
Battery. Someone battered a Foster City resident on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 6:28 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
