His wife has questions: A man on the 2900 block of Naples Avenue in Half Moon Bay found that his gold wedding ring was stolen from his pickup truck, and that his other vehicle was also rummaged through, with the total loss being around $600, it was reported 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.

BELMONT

Citizen assist. Someone received text messages asking for $3,000 and threatening violence on Courtland Road, it was reported 8:58 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

Fire department call. Someone heard a fire alarm sounding through a building on Twin Pines Lane, it was reported 5:23 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.

Animal call. Someone saw a large cat-like animal in the trees on Live Oak Way, it was reported 9:56 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Animal call. Someone saw a dead deer in front of a mailbox on Barclay Way, it was reported 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Arrest. Someone was arrested following the recovery of a stolen vehicle on Sixth Avenue, it was reported 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Burglary. Someone reported an unknown person breaking into their garage and stealing their dirt bike and tools on Vine Street, it was reported 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.

