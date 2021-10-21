Ride or die: Someone was refusing to leave a taxi cab on Pacific Boulevard in San Mateo, it was reported 9:57 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. A man pulled his wife’s hair until she fell to the ground on East Poplar Avenue before leaving, it was reported 8:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
Disturbance. A woman was banging and kicking her friend’s front door on Tidal Way, it was reported 9:14 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
Disturbance. A woman on Adams Street reported that her boyfriend took her to Candlestick Park and beat her up at 5:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct.10.
Threats. A woman on Holland Street received a text message from someone she knew who lives in Arkansas saying they were going to kill her, it was reported 3:42 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Two men were contacted for looking into cars on the corner of Chadbourne Avenue and El Camino Real, and after a search they were found to be in possession of burglary tools, narcotics, drug paraphernalia and stolen property, it was reported 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Citation. A man was suspiciously looking underneath a vehicle on the 1100 block of El Camino Real and it was found he had an active misdemeanor warrant that led to a citation, it was reported 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
