Stoner — Someone threw rocks at a residence on Borel Avenue in San Mateo. They damaged a fence and broke windows, it was reported 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.
MILLBRAE
Updated: January 5, 2023 @ 5:06 am
Arrest. An Oakland resident was taken into custody for initiating a physical altercation on the 900 block of Broadway, it was reported 7:34 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23.
Arrest. A homeless person was taken into custody for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported 2:07 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
Arrest. A Burlingame resident was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license on the 100 block of Library Avenue, it was reported 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Vehicle burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on the 200 block of El Camino Real, stealing $3,200 worth of electronic devices, it was reported 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Someone was cited for driving on the wrong side of a divided highway at the intersection of Highway 1 and Mirada Road, it was reported 11:39 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.
Arrest. A man was arrested at the intersection of Spindrift Way and Hawser Lane for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported 7:21 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.
Arrest. A man was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance on the 700 block of Vasques Drive, it was reported 2:32 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
Citation. A man was cited for having an outstanding warrant for his arrest, it was reported 4:02 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.
