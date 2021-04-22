Quit stuntin’: A motorcyclist was cited for performing a wheelie on the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and La Honda Road in San Mateo, it was reported at 2:02 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Someone broke into a vehicle on Beach Park Place, stole a wallet and made fraudulent credit card charges, it was reported at 8:05 a.m. Thursday, April 15.
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on Beach Park Place, stole a wallet with $500 cash, made $500 in fraudulent credit card charges and stole a mountain bike valued at $1,000, it was reported at 7:44 a.m. Thursday, April 15.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Marsh Drive, it was reported at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Petty theft. Someone ransacked a vehicle on Foster City Boulevard and stole cash, it was reported at 6:02 a.m. Wednesday, April 14.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Deputies were dispatched on a report of criminal threats and found a subject in possession of a firearm and ammunition on the 200 block of Autumn Street, it was reported at 6:10 p.m. Friday, April 16.
Arrest. Someone with an outstanding felony warrant was contacted and arrested on the 300 block of Capistrano Road, it was reported at 9:02 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
Cited. Someone with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant was cited on the 400 block of Third Street and released on a promise to appear in court, it was reported at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
