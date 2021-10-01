Do I live here? A possible prowler outside of a residence on the 100 block of Elm Street in San Carlos was determined to be an intoxicated neighbor who was attempting to enter the wrong home, it was reported 4:33 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
FOSTER CITY
Bike theft. A bike, worth about $700, was stolen from Meridian Bay Lane, it was reported 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
ID theft. Fraudulent accounts were opened in a woman’s name, it was reported 4:39 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from his car on Galleon Lane, it was reported 8:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
Arrest. A man from Oakland was arrested on Chess Drive for public intoxication, it was reported 12:07 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
Petty theft. A package was stolen from a residence on Rock Harbor Lane, it was reported 12:53 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
Arrest. A man from Daly City was arrested on Triton Park Lane for driving under the influence, it was reported 10:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. Someone was arrested after being found in possession of $67 worth of items shoplifted from a drugstore on the 1300 block of San Carlos Avenue, it was reported 6:39 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 100 block of Camborne Avenue and the loss was approximately $3,000, it was reported 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
ID theft. Someone on the 1600 block of San Carlos Avenue engaged in a scam phone call during which their personal information was taken, it was reported 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Citation. A man on the 2400 block of Melendy Drive was cited for the possession of narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
