That’s nuts: A person exposed their genitals in a store on El Camino Real in San Bruno and refused to leave, it was reported at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, June 23.
SAN BRUNO
Fraud. A person, who thought they were making a $1,250 deposit for a rental, committed a credit card fraud on Evergreen Drive, it was reported at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, June 23.
Assault. A person received medical attention after being assaulted on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:33 p.m., Sunday, June 21.
MILLBRAE
Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate from a vehicle and replaced it with another stolen license plate on Ashton Avenue, it was reported on Saturday, June 13.
Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate off a company vehicle on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 10.
Arrest. A San Bruno resident was arrested for public intoxication after falling asleep on a bench and urinating on themselves on Broadway, it was reported at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, June 10.
