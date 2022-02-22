You gonna eat that? — Someone saw 10 juveniles walk past a security vehicle and throw food at it on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 5:39 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A man was arrested for having two outstanding misdemeanor warrants and public intoxication on the 700 block of Broadway, it was reported 9:02 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
Citation. A man was sleeping in his vehicle on the 400 block of Skyline Drive with paraphernalia in plain view, and admitted to have drugs in his possession when contacted, he was cited 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
Assault with a deadly weapon. Someone smashed a vehicle on the 1400 block of Murchison Drive with a hammer and stomped the windshield out while an adult and a minor were inside the vehicle, it was reported 3:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
SAN BRUNO
Malicious mischief. Someone put graffiti on a mailbox on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:41 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Vehicle burglary. Someone thought they saw a San Bruno resident tampering with a vehicle on Acacia Avenue, it was reported 3:57 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Hit-and-run. Someone damaged the front bumper of a car on Mills Avenue, it was reported 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Abandoned vehicle. Someone received a warning for parking their vehicle for a few months on Acacia Avenue, it was reported 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing from a store on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assaulting their cohabitant in a domestic disturbance on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 11:53 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
Disturbance. Someone was seen sitting in a vehicle with high beams on Beach Road, it was reported 7:44 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
Hit-and-run. Someone struck a parked vehicle on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 4:05 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
Reckless driver. Someone was seen driving a vehicle erratically on Beach Road, it was reported 7:55 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
Assault. Someone was fighting with their neighbor for splashing water on Bellevue Avenue, it was reported 5:24 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
BELMONT
Reckless driver. Someone complained of a teenager riding a small dirt bike on Village Drive, it was reported 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Fraud. Someone lost $2,100 due to unwanted charges on their Bank of America credit card on San Juan Boulevard, it was reported 1:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
Vandalism. Someone threw an egg at a car and at a house on Ruth Avenue, it was reported 1:26 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
Battery. Someone was slapped and kicked by their patient on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 12:06 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
