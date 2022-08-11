U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier and other state and local officials shined a spotlight on the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in San Mateo County run by nonprofit StarVista, with officials urging those in need to seek help.
“988, that should be emblazoned in everyone’s memory just like 911,” said Speier, D-San Mateo. “988 is the key to saving lives.”
Congress has designated 988 as a new, free, 24/7 number for the already existing lifeline, with the 988 number going live nationally on July 16 to improve the crisis response system. When experiencing a mental health crisis, people can now dial 988 as an alternative to the current National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number of 1-800-273-8255 and be directed to their local crisis call center. San Mateo County’s local crisis center is the StarVista Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention Center, which provides intervention services and programs for county residents. Services include a 24-hour crisis hotline, mobile youth crisis response team, online and text teen crisis support, and educational presentations to the community and schools. The 988 number offers trained crisis counselors and services in English and Spanish.
Speier noted suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death for children ages 10 to 14, something the nation needs to address. She praised federal, state and local partnerships for working together.
“It’s time for our country and communities to do more to save lives,” Speier said.
The switch includes a dramatic funding increase from $24 million to $432 million this year thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, with $105 million going to states to build up crisis center capacity. Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, emphasized California is now responsible for creating a framework to receive calls and handle service statewide. He said the move would help transition from a law enforcement response to a comprehensive health care response. The state is working on AB 988, which Mullin is a coauthor, which will ensure the state meets federal guidelines around crisis services like counseling, access to care and crisis services. The bill is currently in the state Senate at the Appropriations Committee level.
“We are in conversations with the governor, and we are optimistic that this bill will become law,” Mullin said.
The state has already allocated around $20 million to the California Department of Health Care Services, with this year’s budget allocating another $8 million to cover costs to prepare for implementing the 988 networks. While the current 1-800 crisis number will remain active, Mullin hopes those in crisis will learn to call 988 instead of 911 to get them the appropriate help.
“As the rates of anxiety, depression and other mental health issues are rising, 988 is not just a more user-friendly crisis line,” Mullin said. “It is also a huge step towards a much-needed transformation in how our state and our country respond to acute mental health issues,” Mullin said.
Zena Andreani, assistant director of the StarVista crisis intervention and suicide prevention center, said the organization is working on expanding its crisis response teams and collaborating with other partners in the county, striving to be a place for someone to call and go to.
“For anyone out there, this crisis center is here to be your support and your community, and we are just a phone call away,” Andreani said.
“Our county leaders and local community have always been strong in their support of mental health care services,” said Lisa Mancini, San Mateo County Health’s interim director of behavioral health and recovery services. “The 988 line makes it easier to access a system of care that responds to many of our most vulnerable residents and raises public awareness about local resources available to those with mental health care needs.”
