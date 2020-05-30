You still can’t get a haircut or dine in a restaurant but places of worship and in-store retail will be able to open with new restrictions while beach access is further loosened with a nod to the reality that restrictions could have been doing more harm than good, according to the latest version of the county’s health order.
The latest order by County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow largely takes effect Monday, but the revised beach order takes place immediately. In it, beach parking lots and restrooms will be open because people were parking in neighborhoods and otherwise causing trouble but officials emphasized it is still best to continue sheltering in place.
The original order in mid-March was rooted in preventing the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness that has inflicted many throughout the world and killed approximately 100,000 in the United States. In San Mateo County, that number is 84, with 27 in the 80-89 age group and 29 in the 90+ age group. There have been 2,061 total positive cases in the county, with 41 currently hospitalized. Of that, 19 are in the ICU.
The hospitalization numbers represent a recent drop, but that could change.
“It’ll be interesting to see how those numbers go as we open up more,” County Manager Mike Callagy said during an online press conference Friday.
The orders released Friday add on to the easing of restrictions released two week ago in which certain outdoor recreation activities like tennis and swimming are allowed with distancing restrictions. Those orders also allowed car gatherings with restrictions as well.
The new guidance focuses on easing some restrictions. Beaches may now operate normally as long as beachgoers adhere to social distancing and face covering guidelines. For child care businesses, summer camps and other educational or recreational institutions or programs providing care or supervision for children, the stable group time requirement has been decreased from four weeks to three consecutive weeks — meaning that’s the minimum time for camps. Deputy County Counsel David Silberman explained that health officials determined three weeks is OK but warned, “none of this stuff is safe,” meaning there are still lurking dangers of exposure to the virus even with distancing guidelines.
Places of worship and other businesses now allowed to operate must draw up safety plans, as required by the state of California. Those above age 50 or with chronic health conditions should be required to work from home or participate virtually. Attendance at religious services and cultural ceremonies is limited to a maximum of 25 percent of building capacity or 100 individuals, whichever is lower. Eating and drinking inside is prohibited and children must remain in the care of those in their household and not interact with other children. Six-foot markings and one-way aisles should be designated, according to the order.
Retail stores must provide curbside or outside pick-up and delivery options, if feasible. Those providing in-store shopping must identify the number of shoppers that can be accommodated in a way that allows shoppers and employees to maintain social distancing. Stores must also implement measures to enforce that limit, according to the order.
Pet grooming, dog walking, car washes, appliance repair, residential and janitorial cleaning and plumbing are also now allowed with additional safety precautions but salons and barber shops are not currently allowed to open. Restaurants will continue to be allowed to offer take-out and delivery but not dine-in, according to the order.
Pillar Point Harbor officials also announced its reopening this weekend with limited services and distancing requirements. The launch ramp, Johnson Pier, dockside fish sales, the fishing pier, public restrooms and all public parking is open. Picnic areas remain closed. At the launch ramp, only one vessel is allowed at one time and others waiting must remain in their vehicle, according to officials.
“These modifications seek to increase the immunity of the population slowly and methodically, while minimizing death. We are trying to keep equity in mind and minimizing economic damage, while not overloading the health care system,” Morrow said in a statement. “The virus continues to circulate in our community, and the increase in interactions among people that these modifications allow is likely to spread the virus at a higher rate. The risk of exposure to COVID-19 looms large for all of us. The public and open businesses need to fully do their part to minimize transmission of the virus.”
