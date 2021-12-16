Daily Journal Local Government 2 Generic logo.jpg

An anonymous gun buyback event Dec. 11 netted 425 firearms after hundreds of people surrendered weapons, no questions asked, and received $100 cash for handguns, shotguns or rifles and $200 for assault weapons, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The event on Skyway Road in San Carlos was hosted by San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, Redwood City Police Chief Dan Mulholland, Belmont Police Chief Ken Stenquist and the Citizens for San Mateo County Gun Buyback. The total collected included six assault weapons and three “ghost” guns, which are untraceable, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The purpose of the gun buyback program is to make the County of San Mateo safer for those who live and work here. Many households in the county have unwanted, unused, and unsecured guns. The purpose of the gun buyback is to get rid of guns, no questions asked. We are providing a place for people to come and dispose of them and get some money in return. We feel this will improve public safety in our county,” Bolanos said in a press release.

Sponsors for Saturday’s gun buyback included the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the Redwood City Police Department, the Belmont Police Department and the Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback. An additional two-gun buyback events are being planned for next year, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription