A San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury report found while significant strides have been made to diversity and racial equity hiring practices and policies in county government, with the County Health department highlighted as a potential model for others, underrepresentation at management levels remain.
The 2020-21 Grand Jury Report was titled “Diversity and Racial Equity — How Can San Mateo County Change ‘Talk the Talk’ to ‘Walk the Walk.’” It reviewed the county workforce and detailed its findings and opinions for ensuring diversity. It found racial, ethnic and gender diversity of the county government workforce mostly matches the total available workforce here.
Findings from the Department of Human Resources showed significant racial, ethnic and gender underrepresentation at management levels within the county workforce and for different job categories in various county jobs and departments. According to report data, Asians and Latinos accounted for about 26% of the available workforce and county workforce, while white people were about 41% of the available workforce and 31% of the county workforce, with Black people were around 3% and 5%, respectively. Women make up about 62% of the county government workforce, compared with 44% of the available workforce.
County HR found that “although the overall percentage of white employees in the county is less than the available community, the percentage of white employees in management is comparable to or exceeds the percentage in the available community.”
The race and gender makeup of leadership personnel at the three largest departments, the Sheriff’s Office, County Health and the Human Services Agency, had lower levels of diversity. The report found leadership at County Health was less racially diverse than the overall workforce of the department. The Sheriff’s Office leadership was found to be less racially and gender diverse than its overall workforce. County Health has 2,212 employees, the Sheriff’s Office 822 and the Human Services Agency 775. The San Mateo County government workforce totals 5,771 people.
Other findings highlighted County Health as implementing several plans and initiatives related to diversity and inclusion that other county government departments could use as a model. Training in racial equity in County Health began in 2017 and has helped expand its equity activities. Workers were found to have the training, institutional knowledge and experience with racial equity planning and administration that other departments could adapt. Its Cultural Competence Plan, Racial Equity Action Plan and Health Equity Initiatives were also highlighted as ways to achieve racial equality objectives for internal accountability and to help communities. Health Equity Initiatives demonstrate how the department applies a racial equity lens to its work of delivering health service, providing resources to underserved communities and building culturally responsive services. The Cultural Competence Plan addresses service needs and strategies to reduce diversity disparities and where improvements can be made from the previous four-year plan. The Racial Equity Action Plan offers outcomes, responsibilities and performance measures to eliminate racial inequities in county health programs and practices.
The jury recommended that the Board of Supervisors direct the County Manager’s Office to create a report detailing diversity in management and leadership positions, any change from previous years, and diversity programs’ effectiveness. Other recommendations included an annual report from each county department about diversity and programs, a County Manager’s Office report on potential improvements of reporting to the public on diversity and the creation of a model racial equity action plan by Jan. 31, 2022.
