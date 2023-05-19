Both blocks on B Street between First and Third avenues will remain closed to cars as the city works to create a more vibrant and pedestrian-friendly downtown, it was decided by the City Council May 15.
The council used its Monday night meeting discussion to consider opening the block to cars between First and Second avenues after a push from some business owners concerned about the effect on business from the lack of parking and use. It acknowledged businesses needed more help and support downtown but felt it was best to keep the street closed for residents and work with businesses to find more solutions.
Councilmember Adam Loraine argued the city should not reopen the block, noting previous resident surveys have indicated broad support for the closures and were part of the city’s general plan update to make better use of downtown space.
“I look forward to talking about how we can make this the best it can be and speaking more with business,” Loraine said.
According to a city survey, around 74% of businesses between First and Second avenues preferred the block reopened to traffic. About 55% of surveyed restaurants and 75% of nonbusiness restaurants supported the change. Restaurants between Second and Third avenues have been more open to keeping the closure, with the council interested in proceeding forward with that area. The survey found 69% of businesses between Second and Third avenues preferred its block remain closed.
The two blocks at B Street between First and Third avenues are closed to all vehicle traffic but open to the public to increase pedestrian use. The city closed the street in October 2021. During a March meeting, the City Council requested a consideration of seasonal closures instead of year-round, reopening the block between First and Second avenues and allowing parklet platforms on the pedestrian mall.
Councilmember Robert Newsom was the swing vote and was originally for reopening the street, but he changed his mind after hearing from others on the council. Newsom said the closure would only work if more people visited businesses and changed how owners felt about the closure.
“It’s not just restaurants,” Newsom said. “There are so many shuttered storefronts on B Street that we have to figure out how to revitalize and bring people back. It can’t just be food.”
Many residents spoke in favor of keeping the pedestrian mall on First and Second avenues, arguing the city needed to plan for the future and prioritize pedestrians and move away from a car-centric environment. They argued it would keep vibrancy and “activate” downtown. Tanner Walters, a resident of Elm Street near downtown, noted downtown San Mateo is one of his favorite places and believes that pedestrian malls improve the area.
“I’m sad there is a chance it might go away,” he said. “I think that is such a lost opportunity. I want to keep the conversation going.”
Councilmember Rich Hedges was the lone voice for reopening First and Second avenues, saying it was not working for businesses.
“We really don’t have much of a pedestrian mall if we don’t have vibrant businesses there,” Hedges said.
The council preferred allowing parklets on both blocks to help businesses. Some businesses called for a parklet program similar to what was downtown during the pandemic. The previous parklet program allowed restaurants to construct outdoor dining facilities in parking spaces. The city noted parklet platforms would limit street fair events but help businesses address street slope issues. The city will now move forward with closure improvements and designs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.