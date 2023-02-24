San Mateo’s City Council has decided to maintain its existing strict campaign contribution limits and looking at further ways to ensure fairness on the campaign trail during elections.

The council used a Feb. 21 special meeting to discuss if it should repeal the existing campaign limits to align with looser state restrictions and what type of campaign finance reform it should consider. The 2022 campaign had seven candidates run and raise $199,036 in total contributions, with an average of around $28,000 raised per candidate. The 2020 elections saw $263,562 raised for only three candidates. Concerns have grown about the amount of money it takes to run for city government and the prohibitive costs that disillusion voters and make it harder for candidates to run.

