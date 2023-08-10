A man was sentenced to one year county jail for threatening to kill Bay Area Rapid Transit employees with a crossbow and an arrow, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Daniel Baxter, 42, of San Leandro, pointed a crossbow and arrow at a BART employee after repeatedly yelling at himself Wednesday, May 24. The BART employee believed Baxter meant what he said and they barricaded themselves in the trains operator’s cab and called the police.
