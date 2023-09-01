San Carlos held its second community Northeast Area Specific Plan workshop Wednesday night, during which community members showed an interest in developing a district with both housing and business uses, high-quality multimodal connections and green infrastructure.
“This plan really provides us with an opportunity to consider and tackle some of the biggest questions that are really present for this area such as how to support the thriving businesses that are there today and celebrate the area’s industrial legacy, how to create easy and safe ways for people to walk, bike, take transit, drive to the area, how to address flooding and other environmental issues in the district and more,” Principal Planner Megan Wooley-Ousdahl said during the workshop.
Councilmembers in April 2022 temporarily paused development in the northeast area, about 120 acres of land historically referred to as the Harbor Industrial Area, that was annexed in 1997. The pause is intended to help the city get ahead of an anticipated influx of new development coming to the area by allowing community members to help shape what amenities are built, such as new housing, public open space and other community benefits.
To do so, the city invested $1.5 million into its Northeast Area Specific Plan, tapping Perkins&Will as the lead consulting firm gathering feedback from residents, business and property owners, and other area stakeholders and developing the plan over a two-year period. The firm also assisted the city with developing its East Side Innovation District Vision Plan.
“With this planning process, we’re definitely not starting from scratch,” Wooley-Ousdahl said. “We’re building upon many other planning initiatives and thinking the city has recently competed.”
Other firms working on developing the plan are David J. Powers and Associates on the environmental review, Nelson Nygaard on transportation, BFK on civil engineering, Plan Place on community outreach, Strategic Economics on economic planning and Aaron Welch Planning on general plan updates.
During Wednesday’s virtual workshop, staff and consultants walked participants through initial ideas for what the area could become, presenting options with no housing and with housing in different areas, transportation and parking ideas and climate resiliency ideas.
The area is largely zoned for industrial uses but the council could rezone the area to allow for commercial and residential development. Staff presented two options for where residential development would occur with most of it largely contained between Old County, Bragato and Industrial roads in both options.
Participants appeared to strongly support adding housing to the area instead of keeping it solely a business hub but some also emphasized the importance of activating the ground floors of new buildings with a variety of businesses. Many also said they’d like to see transition areas between new commercial buildings and existing residences.
Creating a walkable and bikeable area was also favored with some saying they’d support adding small walkways or allies connecting the neighborhood to downtown. Adding adequate parking was also important to some of the participants and others shed doubt public transit would actually serve locals, suggesting bus systems would largely cater to out-of-towners traveling into the city for work.
As for climate resiliency, some shared concerns new projects would use large amounts of water and suggested recycled water systems be implemented. Restoring Belmont Creek will also be important to ensure runoff water is able to flow out of the area and flooding can be avoided though some noted that the creek system touches other areas not currently being studied.
Regardless of how the plan comes together, participants said it’s important that the city take into consideration that the area won’t be developed overnight and should plan for community benefits to be built out with care.
“It was great to hear the positive feedback, the concerns, the ideas. It really, I think, will help us and our consultants and city staff to work together to really continue to hone in on this plan, improve on it and making it the best it can be as we continue to move forward,” said Mayor Adam Rak, who attended the virtual workshop along with Councilmember Pranita Venkatesh and planning commissioners Ellen Garvey and Janet Castaneda. “I’m excited about where this is moving and next steps and I look forward to working with all of you.”
The city will continue to accept community input on the plan, which is expected to be adopted along with an environmental report by next October. The city will be tabling at Auto Vino at 380 Industrial Road where feedback can be given. The Planning and Transportation Commission will also hold a study session on the plan Sept. 18 followed by the City Council Sept. 25.
