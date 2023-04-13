The San Carlos City Council agreed to spend $200,000 on a new study of North Crestview Park, a 5-acre undeveloped piece of open space, sparking dissent from nearby residents who argue the city had previously agreed to leave the area largely untouched.

In a 4-0 vote, with Councilmember Sara McDowell absent, the council agreed to allocate up to $200,000 toward hiring a contractor who will lead the city’s New North Crestview Park Master Plan. Once the contractor is selected, the city expects the study to come before the council by fall of 2024.

(1) comment

keanedm
keanedm

And those jilted San Carlos residents can vote these people out. And they should.

