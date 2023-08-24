A suspected shoplifter at the Home Depot in San Carlos could face up to eight years in prison for assaulting the security guard, who shot him once, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Jonathan Mackey, 26, of San Carlos, is accused of stealing tools by stuffing them in his jacket and walking out of the store, Monday, Aug. 7. The store’s security guard stopped Mackey and he allegedly dropped the tools to the ground. When the officer tried to get Mackey back inside the building, Mackey allegedly punched the security guard in the face.
During the altercation, Mackey allegedly gained control of the security guard’s collapsible baton and struck him in the face and head before he threw the baton through a glass window near the store’s entrance. The security guard shot twice at Mackey, striking him once in the buttock, according to the DA’s Office.
The DA’s Office dropped an assault with a deadly weapon charge and added a charge of attempted robbery while inflicting great bodily injury. Mackey is charged with two felonies. He returns to court Sept. 7 for superior court arraignment. He remains in custody on $150,000 bail.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in an email his office will be reviewing the security guard’s actions and will make a decision on whether or not he acted lawfully by Friday.
