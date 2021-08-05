Fernando Mendoza

A 35-year-old man was arrested for entering a woman’s San Carlos residence, undressing himself, standing over her while she slept then sexually assaulting her after she awoke to see him completely naked early in the morning of July 17, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives learned that the suspect, Fernando Altuna Mendoza, was an acquaintance of the victim, though they had not been in contact for some time. On Aug. 4, Sheriff’s Office detectives went to Mendoza’s residence in Menlo Park and placed him under arrest. He was booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.

This is believed to be an isolated incident but anyone who has any information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Carryn Barker at (650) 363-4050 or email cbarker@smcgov.org.

