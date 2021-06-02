Ben Kornell is the newest member of the San Carlos Elementary School District Board of Trustees, following his appointment to replace outgoing, longtime trustee Carol Elliott.
Trustees approved bringing Kornell on board during a meeting Thursday, May 27. He will fill the void left by Elliott, who announced her intent to resign in April after roughly 11 years on the board. Kornell will fulfill Elliott’s term, which expires in 2022.
Kornell, who moved to San Carlos in 2014, is an educator who has worked for San Francisco Unified School District, Envision Education in Oakland and Guidepost Montessori schools. He also worked as an executive with Altitude Learning, a technology service focused on innovation. His two children attend Mariposa and Heather schools in San Carlos, according to a district press release.
“He is excited to bring his professional experiences to his home district,” according to the press release.
Kornell is the second new trustee to be appointed after a longtime official departed before the end of their term. Sarah Cassanego was appointed in October 2020, to replace former board president Kathleen Farley.
