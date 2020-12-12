San Carlos has named Capt. Kristina Bell of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office as its new chief of police, starting on Monday, the city announced in a press release. Bell has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 14 years and currently serves as captain for the Maple Street Correctional Center.
Bell was born and raised in Redwood City. She has a bachelor’s degree in physical education with a minor in psychology from Abilene Christian University. She has a master’s degree in education from Southwest Baptist University. She joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2006 and became a captain in July of 2019 after serving as the facility commander for the Maple Street Correctional Center. In her spare time, she enjoys spending quality time with her wife Yonaira and their 5-year-old daughter, Katelyn.
The vacancy for this position was created by San Carlos Chief Mark Duri’s recent promotion to assistant sheriff to lead the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office’s Support Services Division. Duri served as chief for San Carlos for more than two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.