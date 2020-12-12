Kristina Bell

San Carlos has named Capt. Kristina Bell of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office as its new chief of police, starting on Monday, the city announced in a press release. Bell has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 14 years and currently serves as captain for the Maple Street Correctional Center.

Bell was born and raised in Redwood City. She has a bachelor’s degree in physical education with a minor in psychology from Abilene Christian University. She has a master’s degree in education from Southwest Baptist University. She joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2006 and became a captain in July of 2019 after serving as the facility commander for the Maple Street Correctional Center. In her spare time, she enjoys spending quality time with her wife Yonaira and their 5-year-old daughter, Katelyn.

The vacancy for this position was created by San Carlos Chief Mark Duri’s recent promotion to assistant sheriff to lead the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office’s Support Services Division. Duri served as chief for San Carlos for more than two years.

