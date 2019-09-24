Supporters of a sales tax floated to the fall ballot in San Bruno claimed potential revenue from the measure will be essential in balancing the city’s budget, while a critic raised reservations over the tax’s everlasting term.
San Bruno voters in the November election will decide the fate of Measure G, a half-cent sales tax expected to generate an estimated $4 million annually which officials have said is necessary to improve the city’s financial footing.
Beyond buffering San Bruno’s economic position, Councilwoman Laura Davis framed the tax during an editorial endorsement interview with the Daily Journal as a vital resource for bettering the quality of life for residents.
“Probably one of our biggest priorities is what we are doing to improve our city,” said Davis, who suggested tax income could be spent on a laundry list of capital improvements designed to fix aging infrastructure, address safety policies and more.
Bill Ruggiero, San Bruno resident for roughly 40 years, said he maintains concerns over the tax proposal though — specifically that it is designed without an expiration date. No formal written opposition was filed with the county’s Elections Office.
“Because it doesn’t have a finite date or sunset date, I will vote against it,” said Ruggiero, who would have preferred the proposal offer an expiration after 25 or 30 years, at which point the community could assess whether the tax is still necessary.
Ruggiero balanced his concern by recognizing officials face limited opportunities to raise revenue in their attempt to assure spending matches income. But he also wished elected officials exercised more control over the budget before seeking another tax.
As it stands, the city maintains a balanced $50 million budget and a hearty cache of reserve funds worth a collective approximate $23 million, with $12.7 million in the general fund reserve, $5.3 million saved for capital projects and $3 million set aside for an emergency, plus a $2 million ending general fund balance.
Officials have also approved a capital improvement plan with about $223 million in projects which need to be carried out over the next few years. The tax revenue could pay for street maintenance, enhanced police patrols and fire prevention services, more parking, business support systems and more, according to previous discussions.
Advocates also claimed the tax could help pay for maintenance deferred when the city’s attention was diverted in the wake of the gas pipeline explosion which destroyed the Crestmoor neighborhood.
For her part, Davis detailed the variety of efforts made by officials to improve efficiency and boost income before floating the tax. She pointed to an overhaul of the city’s cable network as well as a comprehensive assessment of fees and collection policies as additional endeavors tried by officials to improve the budget.
“Before we go out to residents, we’ve got to make sure we’ve done everything we can internally,” she said.
But even with those enhanced revenue streams, Davis said the additional tax income would make the greatest difference for the city’s budget.
Former city treasurer John Marty, who also advocated for the tax, offered a similar perspective.
“I’m not a big believer in raising taxes at every turn, but the fact is, this is needed,” said Marty, who worked as treasurer from 2006 to 2017, when officials decided to do away with the position in favor of folding the work into the obligation of the finance director.
Marty bolstered his perspective by noting the fundraising capacity of city officials was reduced when state lawmakers did away with redevelopment agencies.
“Those types of decisions made 100 miles away impact us locally,” he said.
Regarding outside financial obligations, Davis also noted the heightened pension and retirement debt facing the city. And while the tax is not designed to pay down those dues, the issue must be acknowledged when discussing San Bruno’s finances, she said.
Recognizing the variety of financial constraints facing the city, Ruggiero said he appreciated the hard work of officials and employees who have made San Bruno an enjoyable place to live. But that perspective could not outweigh his concerns regarding the permanent tax.
“I think any time we are proposing a tax, especially a sales tax, I think there should be a limit,” he said.
Davis, meanwhile, said she took no joy in asking for additional taxes, but feared what the proposal’s failure would mean for the city’s ability to maintain its essential infrastructure.
“If we don’t do the maintenance, it will cost us more in the long run,” she said.
