The community can offer input on a possible grade separation on Scott Street in San Bruno at a public meeting being hosted by the city and Caltrain from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the American Legion Hall, 757 San Mateo Ave.
The separation would eliminate traffic crossing the train track in the area, improving safety and rail operations.
“When Caltrain launches its electrified service, the increased frequency of trains will pose increased traffic and safety concerns to cities with at-grade crossings,” organizers said in a news release. “Additionally, the Caltrain Business Plan is exploring further increases in the number of trains that would travel through the corridor.”
Options being considered “include creating a bicycle/pedestrian grade separation that would close the street to automobiles, creating an automobile grade separation or leaving the street as an at-grade crossing.
The project is in the early planning stage and public feedback is encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.