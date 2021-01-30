A San Bruno couple was sentenced to several months in county jail for their roles in the injury and death of their dog, Sprocket, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Paul Souter, 29, and Shelby Lujan, 26, of San Bruno, were found guilty of one animal cruelty charge in November in the death of their 2-year-old dog, Sprocket, who died of a heart attack after suffering third-degree burns on his body and getting sepsis.
On Friday, Souter was sentenced to eight months in county jail while Lujan received 90 days, the DA’s Office said. Both will get two years of supervised probation and will not be allowed to live with anyone who has pets. They will need to complete 12 hours of animal cruelty counseling, and they received a 10-year ban on owning any animals. Both will surrender on April 3. The maximum penalty for the convicted count was three years. The prosecution asked for 10 months in jail for each.
In April 2016, Souter was taking care of Lujan’s dog at her residence in San Bruno while Lujan was at school. While in his care, Sprocket suffered severe burns, and Souter told Lujan he accidentally spilled a cup of hot water from a cup of tea onto the dog. Neither of them sought emergency care for the dog despite the severe burns, the DA’s office said.
In May 2016, Lujan brought Sprocket to North Peninsula Veterinary Emergency Clinic In San Bruno; it was determined the dog was suffering third-degree burns on 40% of his body, including chest, genitals, bottom, tail and all four legs and paws, the DA’s office said. The dog was septic, in shock and the veterinarian was unable to examine him. A forensic examiner said the dog couldn’t have suffered his injuries from spilled water and that the injuries had to be intentionally inflicted, the DA’s office said.
