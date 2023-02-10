After 4 1/2 years of service with San Bruno, the city will say farewell to City Manager Jovan Grogan who helped spearhead multiple projects and hired professional city staff to carry out his legacy.
He was announced, on Tuesday, as Santa Clara’s new city manager after its City Council voted 4-1 in favor of hiring Grogan. His new job will give him a pay increase, which will be a yearly salary of $405,065.40. Grogan was previously making $258,203 as San Bruno’s city manager, according to its website.
“San Bruno is an amazing community. I am really honored to have been the city manager here for the last 4 1/2 years and I am really excited about the progress the city team has been able to accomplish,” Grogan said.
During his time with the city, it completed the Bayhill Specific Plan, which will add over 440,000 square feet of office space for YouTube and add more than 400 housing units. He also helped guide the process of the city’s new Recreation and Aquatic Center, which was primarily funded by restitution payment from Pacific Gas and Electric following the Crestmoor gas pipeline explosion and fire in 2010. Councilmember Marty Medina said the project is 50% complete, on budget and on time because of Grogan’s guidance; adding it was only a matter of time before Grogan moved onto a bigger job that would challenge his skill set more.
“I wish we had more time to get through the budget and see more things come to fruition,” Medina said. “You don’t want it to end when it’s going well but he put us on the right path.”
Grogan has a 60-day notice provision in his contract and he said he’s committed to supporting the council and organization to ensure a smooth transition before his final day, which is set for April 14.
Medina said the city has big shoes to fill and will be looking for someone who can help guide the city through its big pipeline projects. The most notable project is redeveloping the 44-acre Shops at Tanforan into a mixed-use village with 2 million square feet of life science and office space and 1,000 units of housing and retail.
“We will have our first closed session to talk about the path forward,” Medina said. “Our finances have improved, our community has expectations of expanding services and we have an aged city that needs repairs and upgrades.”
The city wants someone with a similar skill set as Grogan, he added.
Mayor Rico Medina said Grogan is leaving San Bruno poised for exciting changes. He said he helped fill city positions with strong professionals who will keep things running smoothly until the city finds his replacement.
“I am grateful for his time with us and I know we will do great things in Santa Clara,” Medina said.
