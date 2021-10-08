The San Mateo County Transit District reached a unanimous agreement with the Teamsters Local 856 for a new three-year contract that includes a pay increase for SamTrans’ employees, according to the district.
The new agreement calls for a 3% wage increase and a $2,500 lump sum, followed by an additional 3% wage increase and another $1,000 lump sum in September 2022 and a third 3% wage increase in September 2023.
“Our employees stepped up in the past year and a half, helping people get where they need to go in the most difficult of circumstances,” SamTrans General Manager/CEO Carter Mau said in a prepared statement. “This pay increase recognizes their dedication and professionalism, which is vital to keeping SamTrans running.”
The Teamsters represent 45 members in the following units — Bus Contract Inspector Unit, Bus Transportation Supervisory Unit, Facility Maintenance Technician Unit, Maintenance Instructor Unit, Transit Inspector Unit and Utility/Maintenance Supervisory Unit. SamTrans is in ongoing negotiations with ATU Local 1574, which represents bus operators and maintenance staff and Call Center employees, according to the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.