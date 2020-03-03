A San Mateo man who prosecutors say used a 6-foot-long metal chain to beat a 57-year old woman at the Capri Motel in Redwood City has been ordered to pay restitution to the Victim Compensation Board in an amount to be determined.
Scott James Thompson, 37, did not know the victim who was rushed to Stanford Hospital where she was placed in the intensive care unit after the March 10, 2019, attack, prosecutors said.
Thompson pleaded no content Jan. 14 to felony attempted murder and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.