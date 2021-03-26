The Redwood City Public Library is one of 30 national finalists and the only California institution to be nominated for the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Services, an honor granted to entities for having made a significant impact in their communities.
“The library is immensely proud of this important work, and deeply honored by the national recognition for the impact we make every day,” Derek Wolfgram, director of the Redwood City Public Library, said in an email. “We are fortunate to be part of a community with a tremendous spirit of collaboration, and the Library is very grateful for all the support it receives from dozens of community partners.”
The honor, the highest in the nation, is granted by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, a federal agency aimed at assisting museums and libraries through grants, research and policy development.
Finalists are selected for interacting with and assisting their communities during the pandemic, encouraging a passion for learning, providing safe community spaces and boosting digital capacity and access to informational resources. A winner will be announced this spring.
Residents are encouraged to share personal experiences online using #IMLSMedals. The posts will contribute to the institution’s Share Your Story campaign, highlighting each finalist.
“Redwood City Public Library has always taken great pride in its creative and innovative approaches to fulfill its mission to cultivate community by welcoming all people to experience the shared joys of literacy and learning,” Mayor Diane Howard said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.