Following the announcement last week by Maurice Goodman, trustee on the San Mateo County Community College District board, Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale has officially joined the race for the open 21st Assembly District seat.
The two join South San Francisco Councilmember James Coleman and San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan in running for the seat created when current Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, opted to run for the congressional seat held by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, who opted not to run for reelection. Also running for Speier’s seat is David Canepa, a member of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors; and Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach.
The primary election is in June, and the general election is in November. The filing deadline for both open seats is March 11.
