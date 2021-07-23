A 26-year-old Redwood City resident has pleaded no contest to felony child molestation after he allegedly approached a 16-year-old girl at a Redwood City bus stop and grabbed her breasts over her clothing, the San Mateo County DA’s Office said.
Fidelino Jesus Ruiz will be sentenced Sept. 10 and will get no more than 32 months in state prison and must register as a sex offender, prosecutors said.
He allegedly approached the girl Jan. 23, 2020, and eventually pulled out a condom and asked her for sex, prosecutors said. Ruiz also later allegedly approached another 16-year-old girl at Sequoia High School and asked her if she had a boyfriend, prosecutors said. School officials were notified and they contacted the police.
