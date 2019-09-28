Redwood City mainstay Ralph’s Vacuum and Sewing Center is leaving its current home on Main Street and will reopen in the Woodside Plaza shopping center next July.
Currently located at 837 Main St., Ralph’s new home will be at 1594 Woodside Road, which is now vacant and was previously occupied by Helen’s One Hour Cleaners & Laundry.
Owner Ralph Garcia said he’s relocating because his landlord, Redwood City Odd Fellows, decided not to renew his lease.
“At first I wasn’t very optimistic I could find a place we can afford,” Garcia said. “I was worried the business might have to close for good.”
Garcia isn’t worrying any more and has high hopes for the new location.
“This would be our fourth move in 41 years and every move has been better than the one we left so I can’t see where this is going to be any different because of the location, the space and there’s parking for people,” he said.
Ralph’s current location has a parking lot in the rear that hasn’t been in use for more than a year because of construction next door. Garcia said business has suffered as a result, though the construction company is reimbursing him, and looks forward to free 20-minute parking in front of the new Woodside Road location in addition to the shopping center’s sizable parking lot. He also expects foot traffic to improve there.
Garcia said the new 2,500-square-foot space, while smaller than his current 4,500-square-foot store, will actually be able to accommodate more merchandise because it’s one big open room rather than multiple smaller ones encumbered by a staircase and pillars.
Garcia plans to hold larger and more frequent sewing classes in the new space and said the shopping experience will generally be more user friendly at the new location.
“We’ll be able to organize parts better, it’ll be easier to find things and we’ll cut down the walking space,” he said. “There’s so much stuff in our current store and it’s hard to see it all.”
Customers can also expect the same services, including vacuum and sewing machine repairs, at the new location.
Garcia wants to spruce up the blank facade of his new location by painting on it an image of the interior of the store. He also plans to install the original 8-foot-long sign with his logo that adorned the exterior of his first location on El Camino Real, which opened in 1978. He funded the business at first via a second mortgage on his home totaling $17,000.
Ralphs later relocated to two separate spaces in the Roosevelt Shopping Center before he moved to Main Street. And while he’s looking forward to the move, he said he’ll miss being downtown.
“I’ll miss the restaurants, the camaraderie, the downtown business group,” he said, adding he’ll also miss watching the Fourth of July parade from in front of his store on Main Street. For the past 10 years, he could be seen enjoying the floats from a sofa he rolls out of his store for the event.
In the early ’80s, the parade featured a Ralph’s-themed float complete with a giant Hoover vacuum.
Garcia said that box stores and online sales are a challenge, but he maintains a loyal customer base from around the Bay Area.
“We’re always busy,” he said. “There’re still people who want to fix stuff rather than just buy a new one.”
For months, Garcia has had a “store closing” sign in the window, and while it’s no longer accurate, he said the reaction from the community has been heartwarming.
“It’s been amazing and heartwarming how many people called and are relieved we’ll still be in business,” he said.
