Developer Regis Homes Bay Area, an affiliate of Sares Regis, is proposing to build 60 for-sale townhomes in an industrial part of Redwood City’s Bair Island neighborhood, located east of Highway 101.
The proposal at 505 E. Bayshore Road was received by the city June 19 and consists of two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom townhomes ranging from 1,250 square feet to 1,900 square feet and three to four stories in height.
Fifteen percent of the units or nine townhomes would be sold at below market rates to those earning “moderate” level incomes, which are $99,450 for an individual or $142,100 for a family of four. The city’s inclusionary housing ordinance requires ownership housing developments of certain sizes to include 15% below-market-rate units while qualifying rental developments must include 20% below-market-rate units.
Regis Homes is proposing general plan and zoning amendments to redevelop the 2.54-acre site, which is zoned general commercial and does not allow residential development.
Surrounded by car dealerships, the project site is currently occupied by a metal scrapyard that is an “eyesore to the community as well as a nuisance for garbage, dust and other activities,” according to the development statement submitted to the city. The car dealerships stand between the project site and existing Bair Island residences.
According to the statement, other project benefits include new public access to the Bayfront, including a connection to a neighboring development, a complete street along the property’s frontage on Bayshore Road and a pedestrian and bicycle-oriented design with easy access to downtown. Also, a pedestrian path will be constructed on the north side of the property and the elevation of the site will be raised to address sea level rise and future flooding, according to the statement.
The proposal includes 39,981 square feet of open space, a “significant increase” in the number of street trees, and it satisfies the parking requirement with 132 private parking spaces — each townhome, at minimum, gets a two-car garage — and 15 bike parking spots.
The townhomes will feature contemporary architecture, porches and stoops and some will have roof decks, according to the statement, and a private amenity area for residents at the east end of the site will be equipped with a barbecue, fire feature and tables with seating.
