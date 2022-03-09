Redwood City officials backed increasing fees for residential solid waste collection to keep up with growing operating costs.
Effective April 1, the city will be increasing residential regular solid waste collection fees by $2 for 20-gallon bins for a total of $18.87 per month and $1 for 32-gallon bins for a total of $32.86 per month. Rates for unscheduled solid waste collection will also be increased by just under 1.95%.
Staff noted that the city’s rates are still below average when compared to those charged by the other 10 member agencies in the South Bayside Waste Management Authority, the joint powers authority providing oversight of solid waste management for its members.
“It’s quite clear that we are being very considerate and thoughtful in any increases that we are proposing. No one likes to propose increases but the thought that was put into this I really appreciate and I think the people of this community do,” Councilmember Diane Howard said during Monday’s council meeting.
Councilmember Lissette Espinoza-Garnica voted in favor of the rate increase but also drew attention to the need for the city to be considerate of any burden it may place on residents who are already struggling under a high cost of living in the Bay Area.
In defense of the increases, Vice Mayor Diana Reddy said the city has historically been hesitant to introduce rate increases and was still likely not raising fees to cover the actual cost of service.
Howard, Reddy and Espinoza-Garnica all sit on the city’s Utilities Sub-Committee and recommended the council adopt the changes and for moderate increases to be made regularly rather than infrequent sharp increases. Councilmember Alicia Aguirre also supported the changes as the city’s SBWMA representative and the board president.
The increases are the fifth to be implemented by the city since 2013, according to staff. Anticipating operating costs will continue to grow, the council will hold a study session in the fall to discuss a tentative plan for ensuring the city gathers adequate funding to support future expenses in partnership with an outside consultant.
Meanwhile, councilmembers also stressed the importance of educating the public on how to properly dispose of solid waste to reduce the amount going toward landfills and potential contamination. Aguirre and Mayor Giselle Hale both lauded the progress the city and region have made around composting and recycling while noting additional work is necessary.
“It is remarkable how far we are,” Hale said. “We have further to go but we’re really on a good path.”
