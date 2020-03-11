Redwood City officials are moving forward on a feasibility study and business plan with the Water Emergency Transportation Authority to expand ferry service at the port.
The feasibility study will evaluate an expansion of the existing ferry system, which currently transports commuters across the Bay in a network that includes the cities of San Francisco, Alameda, Oakland, South San Francisco, Vallejo, and last year’s addition of Richmond. If the project moves forward in its envisioned state, the Port of Redwood City would host the first stop south of the city of South San Francisco to be incorporated into the WETA ferry system. The project, as it is being evaluated, would include connections from the port to both San Francisco and Oakland, according to officials.
“After many years in the making, it is an honor to support this partnership and take the next steps towards exploring an alternative transportation solution here at the Port of Redwood City,” Redwood City Mayor Diane Howard said in a press release. “This project exemplifies the City Council’s priority area of creating and maintaining safe, multimodal and accessible transportation options and I look forward to hearing the results of the study later this year.”
The Port of Redwood City Board of Commissioners approved the memorandum of understanding at its meeting Feb. 26, and the Redwood City Council took action approving the partnership at its March 9 meeting. The study is expected to be completed in summer of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.