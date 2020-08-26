A protest will take place Wednesday outside of the downtown Redwood City jail because of what planners say is the sheriff’s inability to maintain public health and safety standards during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to organizers, there have been 11 cases of COVID-19 in the county jails and there has been concern over access to hygiene products and adequate information about the virus. In June, a hunger strike at the Maguire Correctional Facility on Bradford Street was in response to similar issues and inmates demanded commissary merchandise be lowered, and free and remote video visits be offered during the pandemic. Sheriff’s officials did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday’s action but in June said they were working with the vendor to lower prices and that phone calls were modestly priced at $1.35 per half hour.
Organizers say video visit technology malfunctions, which Sheriff’s Office officials said in June they were working on. Organizers are demanding the release of pretrial detainees who are high risk for COVID-19; the reimplementation of cite and release for individuals picked up for minor and misdemeanor offenses; the immediate end any and all collaborations with Immigration and Customs Enforcement; the improvement of sanitation protocol; and an end of all retaliation against people inside that dare to speak up and advocate for themselves.
The organizers are from Silicon Valley De-Bug and San Mateo County Participatory Defense. The protest is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, followed by press conference at 7 p.m. and Q&A at 8 p.m. outside Maguire Correctional Facility, 300 Bradford St., in Redwood City.
