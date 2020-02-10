A plan aimed at limiting erosion, expanding recreational opportunities and restoring the habitat around Poplar Beach in Half Moon Bay is moving on to the environmental review phase.
The City Council last week approved close to $235,000 for an environmental impact report and biological resource evaluation for the Poplar Beach Gateways Plan. Both efforts are expected to be done by the fall.
Implementing the plan will cost about $7.5 million and doing so could take 20 to 25 years, Public Works Director John Doughty said during a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 4. While funding for the plan has yet to be secured, councilmembers are confident that grant funding can be counted on once the environmental review phase is complete.
“The Legislature right now is looking at a minimum $5 billion climate resilience bond that will have a lot of money for just this sort of thing. I really think we’re in a great place with this and it’s very fundable,” said Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock. “I’m excited about this and by doing the more robust environmental document we may be able to do more depending on funding availability.”
The plan applies to city-owned land, including the beach and bluffs, between Poplar Street and Kelly Avenue. It was conceived in response to several studies that identified this span of coastline as highly vulnerable to erosion and found that the creation of informal trails on the bluff edge were contributing to the problem.
“The plan addresses the long term maintenance needs of this city-owned portion of the Coastal Trail in the context of bluff erosion and sea level rise,” said Associate Planner Brittney Cozzolino.
The plan aims to limit public access on the bluff edge by retreating the Coastal Trail inland by 25 to 100 feet to allow bluff stabilization and space to adapt to sea level rise, Cozzolino said. That work alone is estimated to cost $4.75 million.
The proposed trail would be a split path design with both soil and decomposed granite paths for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians that would be separated by vegetated buffers meant to capture storm water runoff. There would also be intermittent overlooks along the trail with benches, garbage cans and interpretive signs.
Stepped access to the beach with a cable handrail and landing are among several near-term improvements, and the plan also proposes changes to the parking lot. Those changes include new restrooms, educational and directional signs as well as a drop-off loop and equestrian parking area to reduce parking impacts in the adjacent neighborhood and to honor the city’s commitment to provide permanent equestrian access, Cozzolino said.
A sand volleyball field was previously proposed for the south side of the parking lot, but is no longer part of this plan because “sand volleyball may be considered in conflict with the intent of this area as a passive park,” according to a staff report. City staff are instead looking for a different location.
“Everything we’re doing seems to be working together,” said Councilwoman Deborah Penrose, referring this plan and the climate plan. “And all for the benefit of visitor serving, maintaining our coastal bluffs and providing recreation for our citizens. I’m very excited about it.”
