A bad call
Customers attacked a manager at a sports facility on Rollins Road in Burlingame it was reported at 5:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5
BURLINGAME
Suspicious circumstance. A homeless person had been found in one of the hotel rooms of a hotel on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 12:11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Homeless/transient person. Someone camped out in a park on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Suspicious circumstances. A resident was tricked into providing personal information over the phone on Carmelita Avenue, it was reported at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
BELMONT
Aggressive panhandling. A woman was knocking on car windows harassing people for money at Ralston Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Reckless driver. A vehicle was doing doughnuts in a parking lot on Island Parkway, it was reported at 10:14 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Accident. Another driver had rear-ended their Toyota Tacoma while parked on Anita Avenue, it was reported at 5:14 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
Suspicious person. Someone was yelling at others in their cars on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant on Johnson Pier, it was reported at 5:42 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.