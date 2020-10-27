Nearing the end of the city review process, an 8.3-acre development proposal in Redwood City will come before the Planning Commission Tuesday evening, requesting support for the proposal’s environmental review and mitigation efforts.
To move the proposal along, city staff is advising the Planning Commission to recommend that the City Council approve the proposal and all necessary permits. Greystar, the developers behind the proposal, are requesting the acquisition of 1306 Main St. owned by the city, the abandonment of a section of Shasta Street and the conversion of Cedar Street into a private road.
The development would span land between El Camino Real and the streets of Maple, Cedar and Main with an additional property at Jefferson Avenue and El Camino Real. The proposal includes seven structures, six of which would be mixed-use retail, office and housing space and the seventh parcel would be an affordable housing development.
Incorporated into the proposal are 540 residential units, 147 of which below market rate. Additional space includes 530,000 square feet of office space, 28,000 square feet of retail space and 8,400 square feet reserved for a child care facility. A total of 1,715 on-site parking spaces, 25% fewer than required, and 714 bicycle spaces would be provided at the development.
Construction would require the demolition of three sites determined to have historical significance. A proposed preservation of the Perry’s Fuel and Feed Shed would include either building a complete replica of the structure or salvaging some of the existing structure to be turned into the Main and Elm restaurant.
Preservation of a “Skate” sign belonging to the Redwood Roller Rink has also been suggested. Community members have implored the developers to go further with preserving the activity in the city by filling a section of the proposal reserved for family entertainment with a new skate rink.
Construction would bring other significant environmental impacts that can be mitigated, according to the final environmental impact review, including impacts to air and water quality and noise. To mitigate various impacts, the developers would be required to pay millions of dollars in fees, including a more than $1.1 million Transportation Impact Fee, a $5.14 million parks impact fee, and an over $1.5 million contribution toward a fair share of emergency water storage.
If supported by the Planning Commission, a final decision will be requested from the City Council and is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 9.
The Commission will meet remotely via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, and will be streamed live at www.redwoodcity.org and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. *67 (669) 900-6833, Meeting ID: 915 8800 7738.
