One of the three people involved in a collision involving multiple vehicles in the parking lot of a San Mateo Target store last week has died, the San Mateo Police Department said Monday.
San Mateo police said the driver involved in the collision died, with the other two people hospitalized.
The Nov. 16 collision was reported shortly after noon at the store at 2220 Fashion Island Blvd. Officers arrived to find multiple victims and three vehicles involved. The incident took place at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center.
Speed played a significant role in the accident, with an investigation still ongoing, police said.
Three people were taken to a hospital because of the incident.
