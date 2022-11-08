Financial support is pouring in for two young girls left orphaned after their parents were killed in a car crash Friday night in Redwood City while the driver of the other car was arrested in the hospital.
As of Monday night, more than $200,000 had been raised in support of Madison and Olivia, the 7-year-old twins of Greg Ammen, 44, and Grace Spiridon, 42. The San Carlos residents died Friday night after their vehicle was struck in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue in Redwood City.
“The world lost two beautiful souls, and leaves two amazing girls without parents. It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we begin to mourn the loss of Grace & Greg Ammen,” read a GoFundMe page posted by a relative Sunday. “Grace and Greg were outstanding people and lights of love, support and inspiration to countless friends, family, co-workers and their community. Nothing mattered more to them than Madison and Olivia.”
Ammen and Spiridon’s daughters were also in the vehicle and were transferred to the hospital with minor injuries. The occupants of the vehicle that struck the family’s car — three boys including a 17-year-old driver and two 15-year-old passengers — were also transferred to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, according to the Redwood City Police Department.
Redwood City Police Chief Dan Mulholland, sharing his condolences in a press release published Monday, said the investigation into the incident remains “very active” and additional information will be released when available.
“There are no words to express the magnitude of this loss,” Mulholland said. “We are all mourning this tragedy together.”
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said the 17-year-old driver has been arrested and is under police guard at the hospital. The juvenile is expected to be released from medical care in the next week or two, at which point he can be booked into juvenile hall. The DA’s Office is considering filing vehicular manslaughter and second degree murder charges, although they will wait until final Redwood City police reports are brought forward before making a decision. There’s currently no timeline for when police reports will be available.
“We do believe the evidence shows the death of the two people was the result of his criminal behavior,” Wagstaffe said of the juvenile.
Mayor Giselle Hale also reflected on the incident in the press release and noted grief and stress counseling is being made available to students, families and first responders present at the scene of the collision.
“This was a tragic event for all involved. On behalf of the Redwood City Council, we extend our deepest sympathies to the two young children who tragically lost their parents,” Hale said.
San Carlos Mayor Sara McDowell shared her sympathies in an email statement, both acknowledging the tragedy of the incident and the outpour of community support for the young girls.
“The San Carlos community is devastated by this horrible accident that resulted in the loss of two young parents. We are heartbroken for their two children, their family and friends, as they grieve this unimaginable tragedy,” McDowell said. “I am heartened, however, to see the community’s response in coming together to support the couple’s young daughters. Our thoughts will continue to be with them throughout this time of mourning and we are here to help in any way we can.”
Visit the Support for Madison and Olivia GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/support-for-madison-olivia to donate to the Ammen and Spiridon family.
“We would like to honor them by setting up resources for the care of their wonderful 7-year-old girls, Madison and Olivia,” read the GoFundMe post. “The girls, sadly, will need a lifetime of support and love from Grace & Greg's community. These funds will be used towards their immediate and future care.”
